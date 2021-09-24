Delhi confidential: State Matters

THE JAL Shakti Ministry headed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has constituted a 34-member Hindi Salahkar Samiti, an advisory panel to promote the use of the language in the ministry’s working. The panel, which has a three-year term and is headed by the minister, has four non-official nominated members. Incidentally, all four non-official members nominated by the ministry are from Shekhawat’s home state Rajasthan. While two of them are from the minister’s hometown Jodhpur, two others are from Jaipur. It is learnt that this is perhaps the first time in recent years that all four non-official members have been nominated from one state. In 2015, the committee constituted under the then Water Resources Minister Uma Bharati had four non-official members from three states – Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Online Gains

AN ONLINE mechanism it set up during the pandemic to be in touch with party leaders and workers appears to be helping the Bihar BJP. With the BJP launching a three-week celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, its Bihar unit leaders have good results to send to the central leadership. State unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, who had set up the online meetings with every district leadership on a daily basis, now gets the daily report on party activities before evening each day. Jaiswal takes at least 45 meetings online every month – apart from the physical meetings he has resumed – with every district team while his general secretaries take at least 100 meetings a month. The pandemic time has made every party worker comfortable with online meetings and now it is being used for the outreach programmes.

Cracking The Whip

WITH THE National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) gaining popularity, the Education Ministry has a new headache – misleading advertisements by private higher education institutes. It has come to the ministry’s notice that certain institutes are trying to lure students by misrepresenting their NIRF rankings. The reported violations include institutions highlighting state-wide and even district-wise ranks, which are not issued in the first place. Some institutions simply highlight their rank without mentioning the year. Institutions indulging in such misleading advertising campaigns will not be included in the annual NIRF exercise in the future, the ministry has now warned in a circular to all institutes.