Delhi confidential: Standing Out

With the Select Committee to appoint a new CBI director, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to meet on May 24, its members, which also include CJI N V Ramana and opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have been given a list of over 100 IPS officers to choose from. Interestingly, at least two officers in the list have already retired. Top of the list is UP-cadre IPS officer A P Maheshwari, who held the post of CRPF DG before retiring in February. He is followed by MP-cadre officer Vijay Kumar Singh, who retired in March. Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs, which has prepared the list, said it was prepared in January – before then CBI director R K Shukla retired – and has not been updated since.

On The Offensive

To counter criticism of the government from the opposition, media and social media users, the BJP has come up with a “fact sheet”. It tries to answer the critics with its counter claims and, in one particular case, takes a dig by questioning the IQ of those asking the question. Responding to a remark on social media on what if India had New Zealand’s Prime Minister at the helm, the fact sheet says, “If only people had better IQ.” It also blamed the farmers’ protests “egged by politicians”, opposition rallies in Kerala and Tamil Nadu for the Covid surge and argues that the second wave “took off from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Punjab” – all opposition-ruled states. The fact sheet also dismisses questions like why did India export vaccine as “nonsense”. It says Indians have been given 17 crore vaccines while what was exported was only “about 1/3 of this”. BJP leaders at every level have been asked to tweet this fact sheet.

Vaccine Drive

Vaccinating staff has become a priority in the Railways, especially in divisions which have to carry out the task of running trains. The Delhi Division of Indian Railways, for instance, has now set up vaccination camps at major railway stations in Delhi and Haryana. Turning into the largest vaccination drive within the organisation, the ongoing camps together have already vaccinated over 2300 railway staff who are over 45 years of age..