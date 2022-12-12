Delhi Confidential: Spreading Wings

WEST BENGAL CM Mamata Banerjee will be on a two-day visit from Monday to poll-bound Meghalaya, which is among the Northeastern states where the TMC is trying to expand. TMC became Meghalaya’s principal Opposition party after 12 Congress MLAs, including former CM Mukul Sangma, defected to it in November 2021. While Mamata has not been to the state since then, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has made two visits. During her stay, Mamata will address a party workers’ convention on December 13 and also attend pre-Christmas celebrations. Last month, the TMC’s tally in the Tripura Assembly came down to 11 after one MLA – Himalaya Shangpliang – quit and announced his decision to join the BJP.

Ally Trouble

THE POSSIBILITY of a re-alignment in Kerala politics echoed in Parliament last week with an IUML MP criticising ally Congress. When BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena’s private member Bill on Uniform Civil Code was listed on Friday, five CPI(M) MPs along with the TMC, RJD, SP and MDMK had given notices to object to the presentation of the Bill, following which Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar called the parties to express objections. IUML’s Abdul Wahab took exception to the absence of Congress members. “I am very sorry about our Congress friends who are not there in the Benches,” he said. Wahab’s comments were backed by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, who said it was the Congress way to help its ally IUML. Although Congress MPs rushed to the House to oppose the Bill, the remarks did not go unnoticed in the backdrop of speculation over a possible split in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

The Inspiration

WHILE RELEASING a book by Sangh-affiliate Pajna Pravah chief J Nandakumar on Saturday, RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, who was the chief guest at the event, said he had tried every trick in the book to avoid the event. Kumar said he did not want to release the book since he had not read it and that he does not like to release books that he has not read. Later, Nandakumar said the book, SWA: Struggle for National Selfhood, was actually inspired by the conversations he had with Kumar about India’s understanding of itself and so he did not actually need to read the book.