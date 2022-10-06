Delhi Confidential: Standing Problems

Among the new chairpersons of the revamped Parliamentary standing committees, the toughest task, perhaps, could be of Prataprao Jadhav who is taking over as the head of Communications and Information Technology, earlier headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. This Standing Committee has been hitting the headlines for the bitter fight between the ruling BJP and the Opposition over a number of issues. The team consisting of the likes of Mahua Moitra (TMC), Karti P Chidambaram (Congress), John Brittas (CPI-M) and Jawhar Sircar (TMC) seems to have already decided to be more aggressive when the committee resumes its meetings. If Tharoor also decides to take a stance, Jadhav will certainly have a difficult time. Also, Nishikant Dubey, who had taken a solemn pledge to attend the proceedings only if Tharoor is replaced, will have an arduous task to guard the ruling party interests.

Dussehra, Drama

On a day political leaders back home were busy celebrating Dussehra, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reached Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday to attend the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit scheduled for October 6-7. He watched Kecak dance, a Balinese Hindu dance-and-music drama based on Ramayana that is traditionally performed in temples, thus not missing the festival entirely. Birla is expected to address the summit on the theme ‘Effective Parliament, Vibrant Democracy’.

Kudos From PM

During his visit to 750-bed AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh for its inaugural event on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts put in by the Union health ministry in setting up the state-of-the-art institute. He said the ministry completed the work on time, overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic and the hilly terrain. He also reminisced about the time he came for laying of the foundation stone of the institute when JP Nadda was the Union health minister. Nadda, too, was present at the event.

Calls For Change

With Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka for his Bharat Jodo Yatra and Mallikarjun Kharge tipped to be the next Congress chief, demand for changes in the BJP’s state unit seems to have intensified. Since the leadership has hinted there will be no change in the government, the focus is now on the state chief’s post. Leaders seeking changes say only a fresh face can cheer up the party’s rank and file ahead of state elections in 2023.