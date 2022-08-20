scorecardresearch
Delhi Confidential: Spot Visit

NATIONAL COMMISSION for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla is headed to Rajasthan on Saturday for a spot visit following the death of a Dalit school teacher, who was set on fire allegedly by her relatives.

NATIONAL COMMISSION for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Vijay Sampla is headed to Rajasthan on Saturday for a spot visit following the death of a Dalit school teacher, who was set on fire allegedly by her relatives. Sampla was to chair a two-day state review meeting in Jaipur on August 24-25. But with two back-to-back incidents having taken place in Rajasthan — the death of the 8-year-old Dalit student who was beaten up by his upper caste teacher for drinking water from his pot in Jalore, and now the death of the Dalit school teacher — Sampla brought forward the date of his visit to the state. While he had sent a delegation led by NCSC member Subhash Pardhi to Jalore to investigate the 8-year-old’s death, Sampla has decided to visit the state personally to look into the matter of “increasing atrocities against Dalits in Rajasthan”.

AMIDST PROTESTS against eviction notices issued by the Urban Development ministry, one appears to be disturbing and embarrassing a section of BJP leaders. The All India Kashmiri Samaj (AIKS), a prominent organisation of Kashmiri Pandits, recently approached the urban development ministry as well as some BJP leaders against an eviction notice sent to them for vacating a government quarter in R K Puram, which was allocated to them as an office for humanitarian and charitable activities for displaced members of the community. The community leaders, in their letters to the leaders, pointed out that every three years the organisation was granted an extension for its retention and the present permit is valid till May 2024. But in July, the AIKS received a letter cancelling the allocation. The community leaders asked the leaders that the BJP has been highlighting their plight in every possible forum but its government has sent the eviction notice at a time when Pandits are facing one of the worst crises in their homeland Kashmir. The AIKS leaders have sought the intervention of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as well.

ALEX ELLIS, British High Commissioner to India, visited a temple in New Delhi on the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday. To his surprise, he ran into a Manchester United fan. “Met a Manchester United fan at the ISKON temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention,” tweeted Ellis, attaching a video of his brief chat with the person.

