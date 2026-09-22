Delhi Confidential: Spiritual connect at Amit Shah’s residence; Parliament makeover underway

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Political parties and their leaders may still be speculating about the possibility of the government bringing the delimitation Bills — the Monsoon session of Parliament is yet to be prorogued despite being adjourned on August 13 — but it’s business as usual for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has begun sprucing up the premises of the Parliament House. The CPWD usually undertakes any renovation or repair works in the Parliament complex in between sessions. It started work on putting up signage inside the corridors, repairing internal roads and other small improvements this month, it is learnt.