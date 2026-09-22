Delhi Confidential: Spiritual connect at Amit Shah’s residence; Parliament makeover underway

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Hanuman Ansh makers calling on Home Minister Amit Shah to CPWD sprucing up Parliament House during the session break.
After finding favour with a slew of political leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several state chief ministers, the cast and crew of Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli baba, got an audience with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, who congratulated them on the film's success. The makers, who also met BJP President Nitin Nabin a day earlier, are said to have spoken about their plans to make a film on the life of poet-saint Tulsidas.
Political parties and their leaders may still be speculating about the possibility of the government bringing the delimitation Bills — the Monsoon session of Parliament is yet to be prorogued despite being adjourned on August 13 — but it’s business as usual for the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which has begun sprucing up the premises of the Parliament House. The CPWD usually undertakes any renovation or repair works in the Parliament complex in between sessions. It started work on putting up signage inside the corridors, repairing internal roads and other small improvements this month, it is learnt.