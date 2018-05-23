Delhi confidential: Special Send-Off

Modi’s visit witnessed this new marker of warmth between Modi and Putin. Modi’s visit witnessed this new marker of warmth between Modi and Putin.

Special Send-Off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a warm send-off from Russian President Vladimir Putin as he left Sochi on Monday night. While receiving a visiting dignitary at the airport has emerged as a marker of enhanced importance, a send-off seems to have become another marker of a special gesture. Modi’s visit witnessed this new marker of warmth between Modi and Putin. The Russian President was at the airport to see Modi off. Putin left the airport only after Modi set foot on the steps of his aircraft. Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping in a special gesture twice hosted Modi outside Beijing.

Metro To The Rescue

Hardeep Singh Puri, who holds the Urban Affairs portfolio in the Cabinet, found himself in a massive traffic jam at Dhaula Kuan. He decided to take the Metro, and was able to catch his flight. As he tweeted about his experience, social media was abuzz about the incident, with even BJP leader Tarun Vijay endorsing the decision to travel by the Metro.

Change Of Plan

While leaders of all major opposition parties will be present in Bengaluru to attend H D Kumaraswamy’s swearing-in ceremony, one of them has pulled out. DMK working president M K Stalin had agreed to attend the event, but pulled out to visit Tuticorin, where several people were killed after police opened fire. Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and senior leader T R Baalu will represent the DMK. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. So did BSP chief Mayawati. Sources said the leaders will have informal discussions on the strategy to take on the BJP in the 2019 general elections. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao called on Kumaraswamy on Tuesday, but will not attend the swearing-in.

