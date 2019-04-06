Delhi Confidential: Special Mention

Special Mention

Advertising

During an election rally in Saharanpur district in support of BJP candidates for Kairana and Saharanpur constituencies on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special mention of former Kairana MP Hukum Singh and called his daughter Mriganka a younger sister. BJP insiders saw this as an attempt to pacify Gujjar community voters and a section of party workers who, it was learnt, were upset with the party’s decision to deny a ticket to Mriganka in the election. Mriganka had faced defeat there last year in the by-election after the death of her father. The BJP has now fielded Pradeep Kumar for the Lok Sabha polls. On Friday, Mriganka was given space on stage in the front row, Modi praised the work of Hukum Singh and said that Mriganka was working for the poor and farmers.

Subject Matter

Critics of the judiciary have often accused it of activism and interfering in every other sector. On Friday, it was the turn of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to echo the concern. Refusing to entertain a petition related to a trade union referendum issue, a miffed CJI asked, “Is it the Supreme Court’s job to decide which union has a majority? We have gone too far. We can’t interfere in everything.”

Growing List

Padma award nominations will soon be thrown open by the Union Home Ministry. The award last year generated more than 49,900 nominations. The award is given to eminent personalities by the President on Republic Day every year. Last year, 35,000 nominations were received out of which 85 people were conferred the awards. The number of nominations received in 2018 was 32 times more than that of 2010.