Delhi Confidential: Special Guest

CHIEF JUSTICE of India N V Ramana had a special guest at his official residence on Friday – Sahitya Akademi award winner Gorati Venkanna. The CJI felicitated Venkanna for bringing laurels to the Telugu people and Telangana. Upon the CJI’s request, Venkanna, who is also a nominated member of the Telangana Legislative Council, recited two poems – titled “Vallanki Taalam and Shivudaa” – from his award winning creation “Vallanki Taalam”. He also presented the former a copy of “Vallanki Taalam”.

Back In Action

A DAY after a slip in the bathroom left him with a head injury, necessitating four stitches that put him out of action on Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta was back in action in the Supreme Court from Friday morning. He was the first in the mentioning roll call – when matters that require urgent attention are brought to the notice of the Chief Justice of India. The SG brought up the issue of contempt charges being faced by the Bombay Municipal Commissioner and sought an early hearing, which the court agreed to consider. About his health, the SG said he was “perfectly fit and fine”..

Special Performer

THE CULTURE Ministry has organised a special event Saturday evening to mark one year of Amrit Mahotsav, for which there will be various performances as well. The event, hosted by Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Meenakshi Lekhi, will also have a special performer – former AAP leader Vishwas Kumar. A well-known Hindi poet, Kumar will regale the audience with his poetry.