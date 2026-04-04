Delhi Confidential: Special Appearance

AMID THE political row over his sudden removal as the Aam Aadmi Party’s Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, an embattled Raghav Chadha is set to appear on a popular Hindi news show on Saturday. The AAP has accused Chadha of remaining silent on party matters and staying away from public events led by senior AAP leaders. On the TV show, Chadha is likely to break his silence, said sources. The show will also feature his wife and actor Parineeti Chopra.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

Wedding Plans

THE WEDDING of Samajwadi Party MLA Mohd Faheem Irfan’s niece in Amroha on Sunday is set to bring together several senior leaders of the party, including veterans Shivpal Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav. Apart from the two, some local MLAs and MPs are also scheduled to attend the wedding, making it a meeting point for several workers and local leaders who are hopeful of getting the ears of senior SP leaders to discuss the 2027 state Assembly elections and probable party candidates in west UP.