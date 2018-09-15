Delhi Confidential: Speaker’s Spin

The sight undoubtedly reflected the unassuming nature of Mahajan. The sight undoubtedly reflected the unassuming nature of Mahajan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan rode pillion on a scooter driven by Indore Development Authority chairman Shankar Lalwani last Sunday while participating in a march associated with Ahilyabai Holkar in Indore. The sight undoubtedly reflected the unassuming nature of Mahajan, though she and Lalwani were both without helmets.

Polite Refusal

In a reciprocal gesture after India offered assistance for the cave rescue, Thailand reached out to India after the Kerala floods. With the Indian government refusing humanitarian assistance from foreign governments, a disappointed Thailand envoy Chutintorn Gongsakdi on Thursday evening posted a message, “I surrender”. After the government-to-government assistance was politely refused, he was politely advised that he should not be present during the handing over of relief material from Thai corporates to the Indian government. So, he has asked Thai companies registered in India to proceed without him.

Birthday Bash

It was a double celebration at Nirman Bhawan on Friday, with two joint secretaries Manohar Agnani and Sanjeeva Kumar sharing their birthdays. The two cut a cake in the presence of other officials, minutes before secretary Preeti Sudan headed to the PMO for a meeting. The tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all officers was started during the tenure of former health secretary C K Mishra and has continued — with one staff member being entrusted with the full list to ensure that no birthday is missed.

Launch Today

The Urdu version of “Exam Warriors”, a book written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be launched on Saturday in the presence of several Union ministers including HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and actor Rishi Kapoor. The programme is being organised by India Islamic Cultural Centre.

