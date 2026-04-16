Delhi Confidential: South Poll Sojourn 

Union Food Minister and senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi during his Tamil Nadu tour for election campaigning took a break from his busy schedule on Tuesday to visit the Bharat Mata Temple in Kanniyakumari. He termed the temple a ‘truly inspiring centre presenting a beautiful and vivid depiction of the Ramayan’. He noted that the centre reflects India’s rich cultural heritage, said a close aide to the minister.

Surprise Guest

A surprise guest — Rahul Gandhi’s dog Pidi — was spotted at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Wednesday during the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders. The Fox Terrier was seen being walked by Gandhi’s personal driver in the lawns of Kharge’s 10, Rajaji Marg, residence. Pidi had gained national fame for his ability to perform tricks like doing namaste and balancing a treat on his nose after a video shared by Rahul went viral on social media.