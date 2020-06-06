Delhi Confidential: Doing the math

Sonia Gandhi Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s decision to field Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha election from Karnataka has set off speculation. Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s term in the House ends in February. Eleven Rajya Sabha seats – 10 in Uttar Pradesh and one in Uttarakhand — will get vacant in November but the Congress does not have numbers to win any. While Azad, MP from J&K, will retire in February, it is not clear when the Union Territory will go to polls. So Congress leaders have started putting two and two together.

New Responsibility

MHA spokesperson Vasudha Gupta has now been posted as chief of PIB’s fact check department. She had been brought to the ministry days after Amit Shah took over as Home Minister a year ago. It was said her command over Hindi was among the reasons for her appointment. She handled the ministry’s communication through a tumultuous period which saw the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots. She has been replaced by DG (Media) Nitin Wakankar, who has earlier handled communications for Ministry of Defence and CBI.

Communication Gap

The national executive meeting of BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held earlier this week on a web platform. The virtual meeting with over 250 members from across the country was said to be a success. But its leaders from the northern belt apparently had a tough time understanding the message of BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. Santhosh, who hails from Karnataka, spoke in English and those from the Hindi belt did not follow a major part of it.

