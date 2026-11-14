Delhi Confidential: Sonia Gandhi’s memoir at Jagdeep Dhankhar’s AIIMS bedside; buzz over cabinet reshuffle

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BJP CIRCLES are abuzz with speculation around a meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled to take place after PM Narendra Modi’s return from a two-day visit to the Philippines next week. Some insiders believe that the meeting will be just a stock-taking exercise to appraise the ongoing government schemes, similar to the one presided over by the PM in September. However, others see the possibility of a reshuffle among the existing ranks of Ministers of State, which may undergo ‘significant changes’ in the event of a rejig in the Cabinet.