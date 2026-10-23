Sonia Gandhi’s Instagram debut and the 3 accounts she is following Delhi Confidential: Sonia Gandhi’s Insta debut, INDIA bloc’s ‘break’

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MONTHS AFTER her upcoming memoir landed in a publishing controversy, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi shared a video offering the first look of the book on Instagram on Thursday. It was her first post on the platform, which she joined in the morning and got 1.45 lakh followers by evening. “Hello everyone, I’m truly grateful to share this moment with you all; the first look of Belonging: A Journey of Love. It is a story of love, duty, loss and finding a place to belong. I look forward to sharing it with you,” she wrote. Sonia’s decision to join Instagram, after staying away from social media for years, was welcomed by several Congress leaders who shared her post. She is currently following only three handles — INC India, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. In September, Sonia’s memoir sparked a controversy after Penguin Random House India decided not to publish it following disagreements over proposed editorial changes and deletions.