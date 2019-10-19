Delhi Confidential: Rally Row

Rally Row

Why did Congress president Sonia Gandhi cancel the lone election rally she was to address in Haryana on Friday? While the Haryana Congress said she could not attend the meeting due to “unavoidable reasons”, Rahul Gandhi, who addressed the rally in Mahendragarh in her place, said she had viral fever. But party leaders said Sonia consciously stayed away. According to a section of leaders, Sonia learnt at the last minute that there were corruption cases against party candidate Dan Singh Rao and his son and local leaders advised her to stay away. Rao is an accused in a 2005 land scam. His son Akshat Singh, too, was named in a complaint related to fraud, they said. The question is how such a person got a Congress ticket and why Rahul agreed to go for the rally in Sonia’s place. Some Congress leaders claimed Sonia was furious when she got to know about the allegations against the candidate, and asked senior leaders how Rao got the party ticket.

Change Of Plan

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had not attended Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Nuh earlier this week. He was busy campaigning elsewhere in the state. But he was scheduled to attend Sonia Gandhi’s rally in Mahendragarh on Friday. He was to fly there from Sonipat to address the rally along with Sonia. Then came the twist in the tale. Sonia decided not to go. As soon as it became clear that Rahul would address the rally, Hooda changed his plans and did not go to Mahendragarh, reviving speculation that all is not well between Rahul and Hooda.

Room With A View

BJP general secretary Arun Singh has just changed the seating position in his room on the third floor of BJP headquarters. While the tables face the entrance in every room at the party office, Singh has reversed it. His reason is that he does not want to miss the scenery — the window opens to a park and faces beautiful graffiti on the sides of Ranjit Singh Flyover. However, the rumour in the BJP corridors is that he has rearranged the furniture according to Vastu advisers. Singh was apparently upset that he was not considered for a Rajya Sabha seat in the latest nominations.