Delhi Confidential: Song & Silence

BJP Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari drew the curtain on his campaign schedule in West Bengal on Tuesday with an impromptu jam session beside local party workers in Jangipur. Minutes before the campaigning officially came to a close, Tiwari, who has been camping in the state since last weekend, recited a one-minute-long song around the party’s poll slogan ‘paltano darkar, chayee BJP sarkar’ with assistance from his audience.

Special Screening

It was an unusual Russian-India-China interaction over the weekend that happened for the sake of cinema. On Friday, the Embassy of China, along with the Russian Centre of Science & Culture, jointly hosted the screening of Chinese spy thriller ‘Cliff Walkers’ in New Delhi. Approximately 120 Indian students and faculty members from the Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of Delhi, as well as representatives from the film and arts community, attended the event.