Delhi Confidential: Solar Power

With the West Asia conflict disrupting global energy supply chains and shipping routes, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi has intensified efforts to accelerate India’s renewable energy transition. Joshi has set an ambitious goal of installing 15,000 rooftop solar panels every day to reduce dependence on conventional energy sources. During a meeting with ministry officials on Thursday to review the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, Joshi highlighted encouraging progress, and said currently, around eight rooftop solar installations are being completed every minute across the country, translating to nearly 11,500 installations daily.

Post-poll Plan

WITH Assembly polls ending in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry on Thursday, BJP insiders said the party is bracing for key organisational meetings likely to be helmed by its senior leadership over the weekend. In addition to chalking out the party’s floor strategy for the upcoming special session of Parliament — where key Bills are scheduled to be tabled next week — several other significant issues such as pending organisational polls in some state units and possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle are likely to be taken up during these meetings, said sources.