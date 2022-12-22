Delhi Confidential: Snap, Chat 

The smooth functioning of Parliament in the Winter Session seems to have deprived members to interact much. So, on Tuesday, when Lok Sabha was adjourned for a short while over the India-China border issue, women MPs from the Opposition found a few minutes to catch up. Some of them — members from the TMC, YSRCP, NCP, DMK and the Congress — were looking to click a photograph inside the House and initially missed Sonia Gandhi, who was engaged in a conversation with National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah in the front row. When both leaders realised that the women MPs were having fun, Abdullah alerted them about Sonia’s presence. NCP’s Supriya Sule said they were coming to her side to click a picture but Sonia immediately got up and joined them — with a big smile.

Just Two Minutes

A stickler for discipline in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not make an exception even for ministers. During laying of papers on the table on Wednesday, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey was not present when his name was called. As he came in, Choubey received a warning from the Speaker to be present on time. Later, when MoS Kapil Moreshwar Patil stood up to lay papers listed against his senior minister, Giriraj Singh, Birla asked him to say specifically that he was tabling the papers on behalf of Singh. When the debate on drug abuse resumed, Birla asked members to limit their speeches to two minutes and to not repeat what others have already stated. BJP’s Sunita Duggal made a special request for more time, as the fight against drugs is an issue she is involved with in her constituency. But Birla repeated, “Just two minutes.”

No Monkey Business

Government offices in Lutyens’ Delhi have tried it all when it comes to warding off monkeys living in the lush green spaces surrounding the buildings. From hiring monkey-chasers to men imitating langur sounds, many options have been employed over the years. The latest attempt is installing photo cutouts of langurs in the corridors of Shastri Bhawan, seemingly to scare away any monkey that wanders in. According to some officials, the cutouts placed on corners and staircases seem to be working.

Headless in Goa

Even in the normal course of things, appointments of heads of centrally funded higher education institutions is a lengthy process. In the case of IIT Goa, which has been awaiting a full-time director since July, the wait has turned longer. The Education Ministry had in September appointed Pasumarthy Seshu, the then director of IIT Dharwad, to take over. But Seshu has expressed his inability to take up the position. As a result, the appointment process, which will take at least four to six months, has started afresh.