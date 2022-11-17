scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Slight Detour

In the middle of a hectic campaign schedule for Union ministers, especially those from Gujarat, before the first phase of polling on December 1, Union minister Parshottam Rupala, one of the party's star campaigners and a leader from the state, is likely to take a break to do ministerial duty.

He may travel to Bengaluru to be part of the events on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26. Officials at the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy — Rupala's ministry — have already begun preparations for the occasion.

In the middle of a hectic campaign schedule for Union ministers, especially those from Gujarat, before the first phase of polling on December 1, Union minister Parshottam Rupala, one of the party’s star campaigners and a leader from the state, is likely to take a break to do ministerial duty. He may travel to Bengaluru to be part of the events on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26. Officials at the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy — Rupala’s ministry — have already begun preparations for the occasion. The day has been observed with special programmes since 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, considered Father of India’s White Revolution. Last year, it was organised in Anand, Gujarat. However, party leaders feel Rupala could make some political impact in Karnataka, another state that goes to the polls next year, by holding the celebrations in the state.

Tale Of A Head

Lok Sabha MP and Congress’s Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran’s controversial remark — that Nehru was “magnanimous enough to compromise with communal fascism” — seems to have revived the speculation about a change of guard for the state unit. Rumours about a possible change had earlier died down after Congress’s new national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to retain the status quo in party organisations in states. But several Congress leaders from Kerala have approached the national leadership, complaining that Sudhakaran’s remarks had damaged the party deeply and taken away the goodwill created by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. The Congress national leadership is learnt to be awaiting the official reaction from key Kerala ally Indian Union Muslim League, which is meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue. A decision on Sudhakaran’s fate is likely to come after that.

Exit Poll Anxiety

Even as BJP puts up a confident face over its prospects in Himachal Pradesh, some exit polls — all exit polls are barred from being broadcast or published before voting ends in Gujarat — have apparently shown a narrow margin between the ruling party and the Congress in some key constituencies. This seems to have made a section of BJP leaders nervous. Although a large section of party leaders assert BJP had overcome and made up for the anti-incumbency factors with the intense campaigning by PM Narendra Modi, doubts still remain in some. This uncertainty is learnt to have triggered a sort of blame-game in inner circles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 16, 2022: Why you should read ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ ...
Quick analysis: What Ajay Maken’s resignation in Rajasthan means, i...Premium
Quick analysis: What Ajay Maken’s resignation in Rajasthan means, i...
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...Premium
UPSC Special: What are Vostro accounts, nine of which have been opened wi...
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...Premium
I Hereby Declare: Here’s how much BJP’s Rajkot (South) candid...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 02:23:43 am
Next Story

Elgaar Parishad case: NIA objects to premises for Gautam Navlakha house arrest

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement