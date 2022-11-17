Delhi Confidential: Slight Detour

In the middle of a hectic campaign schedule for Union ministers, especially those from Gujarat, before the first phase of polling on December 1, Union minister Parshottam Rupala, one of the party’s star campaigners and a leader from the state, is likely to take a break to do ministerial duty. He may travel to Bengaluru to be part of the events on the occasion of National Milk Day on November 26. Officials at the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy — Rupala’s ministry — have already begun preparations for the occasion. The day has been observed with special programmes since 2014 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Verghese Kurien, considered Father of India’s White Revolution. Last year, it was organised in Anand, Gujarat. However, party leaders feel Rupala could make some political impact in Karnataka, another state that goes to the polls next year, by holding the celebrations in the state.

Tale Of A Head

Lok Sabha MP and Congress’s Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran’s controversial remark — that Nehru was “magnanimous enough to compromise with communal fascism” — seems to have revived the speculation about a change of guard for the state unit. Rumours about a possible change had earlier died down after Congress’s new national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, decided to retain the status quo in party organisations in states. But several Congress leaders from Kerala have approached the national leadership, complaining that Sudhakaran’s remarks had damaged the party deeply and taken away the goodwill created by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state. The Congress national leadership is learnt to be awaiting the official reaction from key Kerala ally Indian Union Muslim League, which is meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue. A decision on Sudhakaran’s fate is likely to come after that.

Exit Poll Anxiety

Even as BJP puts up a confident face over its prospects in Himachal Pradesh, some exit polls — all exit polls are barred from being broadcast or published before voting ends in Gujarat — have apparently shown a narrow margin between the ruling party and the Congress in some key constituencies. This seems to have made a section of BJP leaders nervous. Although a large section of party leaders assert BJP had overcome and made up for the anti-incumbency factors with the intense campaigning by PM Narendra Modi, doubts still remain in some. This uncertainty is learnt to have triggered a sort of blame-game in inner circles.