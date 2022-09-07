Delhi Confidential: Show Of Well-wishers

On Tuesday, celebrations on the eve of Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s birthday in Jaipur was seen as a show of strength amid the chorus from his supporters to see him as the next CM of Rajasthan. His well-wishers in Lutyens’ Delhi also sent their greetings on the occasion, wishing that he rises to the top post in the state. Among them was BSP’s Bijnor MP Malook Nagar who penned a letter to Pilot. “May you continue to work in the interest of people and the country and I pray to God that you work even more and become chief minister of Rajasthan very soon and also play an important role in parties and governments in the country,” wrote Nagar, who is an admirer of Sachin’s father late Rajesh Pilot.
Obliging Little One
At an event for honouring teachers by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in his Kota constituency in Rajasthan, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was also present. During the function, Pradhan spotted a girl struggling to grab his attention. She was apparently accompanying her mother, a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya. Noticing the child, Pradhan called her on to the stage and had a brief chat with her. She wanted a selfie with him and Pradhan happily obliged.
Closed For Opening
The Thursday inauguration of Central Vista is turning out to be a holiday of sorts for the Central government employees working in offices located in New Delhi. Owing to the VVIP movement, Delhi Police has advised that only absolutely essential Central government employees be called to work that day and they, too, should use public transport. Taking this into account, the government has decided to close its offices post-lunch on Thursday. Many establishments, such as the Press Club of India, will also remain closed.