Delhi Confidential: Show Of Well-wishers

On Tuesday, celebrations on the eve of Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s birthday in Jaipur was seen as a show of strength amid the chorus from his supporters to see him as the next CM of Rajasthan. His well-wishers in Lutyens’ Delhi also sent their greetings on the occasion, wishing that he rises to the top post in the state. Among them was BSP’s Bijnor MP Malook Nagar who penned a letter to Pilot. “May you continue to work in the interest of people and the country and I pray to God that you work even more and become chief minister of Rajasthan very soon and also play an important role in parties and governments in the country,” wrote Nagar, who is an admirer of Sachin’s father late Rajesh Pilot.