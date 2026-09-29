Delhi Confidential: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s note to officials, women farmers to be honoured

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Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a veiled attack on some of the country’s top agriculture officials for their seemingly casual approach during a conference. Addressing officials on the opening day of the two-day National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Campaign 2026, Chouhan observed that not all participants were taking notes. Taking the route of subtle innuendo, Chouhan said, “I notice that some friends are taking notes, while others — perhaps so learned — might be registering the information mentally. However, I urge you to make sure you do register it.”