Delhi Confidential: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s note to officials, women farmers to be honoured

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking a subtle dig at officials for not taking notes during a conference to an RSS-linked farmers’ body preparing to honour women farmers at a Delhi conference on September 30.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday launched a veiled attack on some of the country’s top agriculture officials for their seemingly casual approach during a conference. Addressing officials on the opening day of the two-day National Agriculture Conference – Rabi Campaign 2026, Chouhan observed that not all participants were taking notes. Taking the route of subtle innuendo, Chouhan said, “I notice that some friends are taking notes, while others — perhaps so learned — might be registering the information mentally. However, I urge you to make sure you do register it.”
At a time when women’s issues are dominating political discourse, RSS-linked Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) is organising a conference of women farmers at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi on September 30. Being held in the International Year of the Woman Farmer declared by the United Nations, the BKS conference focuses on highlighting that women undertake a substantial share of agricultural activities, while also preserving traditional farming knowledge and indigenous seeds. Some of them will also be honoured for their work in areas such as organic farming, animal husbandry, food processing, etc.