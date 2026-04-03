Delhi Confidential: Testing UP Waters

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who completed her Rajya Sabha term on Thursday, seems to be becoming active in politics of Uttar Pradesh’s Brij region. Chaturvedi, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, hails from Mathura. On Wednesday, she led a delegation of Yamuna Movement from Mathura-Vrindavan to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. The delegation is learnt to have flagged the challenges being encountered in cleaning the river.
Wedding Woes
A few Samajwadi Party leaders are likely to face the music for attending the much-talked about wedding reception of two IPS officers — K K Bishnoi and Anshika Verma, both from UP cadre — in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Bishnoi is currently posted as SP, Sambhal. Sources said three SP MLAs and a district office-bearer from western UP attended the reception earlier this week. According to the sources, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has taken note of the matter and will speak to them. A senior SP leader said the party leadership was upset with the act of the MLAs as it believes Bishnoi is close to the BJP government in the state.
Plea & Praise
The Court no 2 in NGT’s principal bench witnessed an unusual moment on Thursday. While hearing a matter on discharge of wastewater into the Yamuna in Agra, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi called the petitioner on phone. Putting him on speaker mode, Justice Tyagi sought to know if the grievances he had raised in his petition had been addressed. The petitioner said the issues were partially addressed, while some work was still pending. He invited the bench to visit Agra to monitor the situation, evoking smiles in the courtroom. The bench thanked the petitioner for bringing the matter to the Tribunal’s notice.