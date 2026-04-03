Delhi Confidential: Testing UP Waters

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, who completed her Rajya Sabha term on Thursday, seems to be becoming active in politics of Uttar Pradesh’s Brij region. Chaturvedi, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, hails from Mathura. On Wednesday, she led a delegation of Yamuna Movement from Mathura-Vrindavan to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil. The delegation is learnt to have flagged the challenges being encountered in cleaning the river.

Wedding Woes

A few Samajwadi Party leaders are likely to face the music for attending the much-talked about wedding reception of two IPS officers — K K Bishnoi and Anshika Verma, both from UP cadre — in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Bishnoi is currently posted as SP, Sambhal. Sources said three SP MLAs and a district office-bearer from western UP attended the reception earlier this week. According to the sources, SP president Akhilesh Yadav has taken note of the matter and will speak to them. A senior SP leader said the party leadership was upset with the act of the MLAs as it believes Bishnoi is close to the BJP government in the state.