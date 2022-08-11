Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France’s highest civilian award

His party may not be giving him responsibilities to match his astuteness and popularity, but Congress MP Shashi Tharoor seems to be getting all the recognition outside India. The French government is honouring him with its highest honour, ‘Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur’, for his writings and speeches. The French Ambassador in New Delhi has written to Tharoor, informing him about the honour, which will be conferred on him during the next visit of any minister of the French government to India. Last year, Tharoor had surprised the officials of the Embassy, Consulates, Alliance Francaise and military attaches by delivering a speech in French. Interestingly, Tharoor had received a similar honour from the Spanish government in 2010 when the King of Spain had bestowed upon him the ‘Encomienda de la Real Order Espanola de Carlos III’.

Candid confession: At the release function of “Shabdansh”, a collection of Home Minister Amit Shah’s speeches on varied issues, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was unusually candid. With the compere reciting couplets while inviting him to speak, Singh began his address: “Zaroorat se zyada mujhe chadaa diya (he has praised me a bit too much)”. He said the publishers of the book had “made things difficult for me” by announcing that the “books released by me get sold off fast”. “Now, all those wishing to see the sales of their books spiking will come to me for release,” he said. Singh added that unlike many who would claim at the release functions that they have read the book to the last page, he didn’t get time and could only glance through the book.

News at all times: At a lunch hosted for mediapersons, outgoing Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu revealed that he will not go for a retirement life and keep interacting with the youth and farmers. Naidu said he will be available for everyone at his 1, Thyagraj Marg, after his return from his native village later this month. On his last day in office, Naidu was liberal with one-liners he is famous for. Citing a friend’s remark about him, Naidu said: “You must remember that “Naidu is news in position, in opposition and in no position!”