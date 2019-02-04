Delhi Confidential: Sharing Focus

Photographs of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh prominently getting space with those of BJP president Amit Shah in the posters the BJP put up at a hotel on Sunday to launch “Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath” was noticed by several people attending the event. The event was organised to launch a month-long exercise to seek suggestions from people across the country to help the party prepare its ‘sankalp patra’ (manifesto) for the Lok Sabha elections. Singh heads the party’s manifesto committee and was the only minister who shared stage with Shah during the programme. More than half-a-dozen other senior ministers were seated in the audience.

Advertising

A Growing List

With the exit of Kishore Chandra Deo, the list of former UPA ministers who quit the Congress since the 2014 defeat is fast reaching double digits. And interestingly, many of them had spoken about Rahul Gandhi’s “inaccessibility”. Deo is the seventh UPA cabinet minister to leave the party, the others being G K Vasan, Jayanti Natarajan, S M Krishna, Beni Prasad Verma, Krishna Tirath and Shankersinh Vagela. Then there were ministers of states like Sai Pratap and D Purandeswari. While former Union minister Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy is set to join the TDP, filmstar-turned-politician Chiranjeevi, who was a cabinet minister, is now as good as having left the Congress.

A Frequent Visitor

TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is nowadays in Delhi every other day. He has met Congress president Rahul Gandhi three times in three months. He was in Delhi last week too to attend an opposition meeting. His arch-rival, Jagan Mohan Reddy, however, shuns Delhi. But Reddy will be in Delhi on Monday to complain to the Election Commission about “discrepancies in voter rolls” and “misuse of official machinery” by the Naidu-led government. He will leave by 3 pm after visiting the EC in the morning. Unlike Naidu, Reddy is unlikely to reach out to opposition leaders since he does not want to rub the BJP the wrong way.

Talking Point

The India Art Fair was the place where many of Delhi’s influential were seen on Sunday. Among them were US envoy Kenneth Juster and Pakistan’s envoy Sohail Mahmood. Those visiting also included actor Shabana Azmi and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who spent some time in an art project which recorded stories of violence and abuse. But, the most deeply political work that was the buzz of the diplomatic circuit in Delhi seemed to be the three faces symbolising authoritarian regimes and that included Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. Last year, it was US President Donald Trump who was part of the trio, instead of Suu Kyi.