Delhi Confidential: Shahnawaz Hussain’s son’s wedding brings Bihar BJP together; Left MP miffed over ‘credit theft’

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From senior Bihar BJP leaders congregating at a four-day wedding celebration to a vinyl album marking 150 years of Vande Mataram being presented to President Droupadi Murmu.
Marriage Party
THE WEDDING of Syed Arbaz Hussain, the son of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, became an occasion for the BJP’s Bihar leaders to get together. Hussain organised the wedding reception at 3 Safdarjung Road, the official residence of his party colleague and Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. On Monday, BJP president Nitin Nabin led a group of party leaders from Bihar at the venue and blessed the newlywed couple. The celebrations spanned four days so everyone could attend at least one function. Union ministers, NDA MPs, former MPs, senior leaders and a handful of officials attended the marriage in the Capital.
‘Credit Theft’
An MP from a Left party is unhappy about not getting the “credit” for an idea floated by him — to hold a “public impeachment” of CEC Gyanesh Kumar in the Capital by the INDIA bloc leadership. Sources said the MP floated the idea during the recent high tea hosted by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi at his Sunehri Bagh residence. Sources said the “public impeachment” of Gyanesh Kumar, who is in the eye of a storm over “vote chori” allegations, will be held on October 30.
5-Second Record
IT WAS a special moment for bureaucrat couple Akhilesh Jha and Rashmita Jha, who document history through gramophone records and have authored a book marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, when their vinyl album, The Anthem: Vande Mataram, was released on Monday. Playback singer A Hariharan, who has lent his voice to the album, recalled that he took just five seconds to agree when Akhilesh Jha approached him with the proposal to compose and sing the National Song. Akhilesh Jha is currently posted as Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Rural Development, and Rashmita Jha, an IRS officer, is serving as Chief Vigilance Officer, NTPC. Earlier in the day, the couple and Hariharan presented a copy of the album to President Droupadi Murmu.