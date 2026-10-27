Delhi Confidential: Shahnawaz Hussain’s son’s wedding brings Bihar BJP together; Left MP miffed over ‘credit theft’





IT WAS a special moment for bureaucrat couple Akhilesh Jha and Rashmita Jha, who document history through gramophone records and have authored a book marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, when their vinyl album, The Anthem: Vande Mataram, was released on Monday. Playback singer A Hariharan, who has lent his voice to the album, recalled that he took just five seconds to agree when Akhilesh Jha approached him with the proposal to compose and sing the National Song. Akhilesh Jha is currently posted as Chief Controller of Accounts, Ministry of Rural Development, and Rashmita Jha, an IRS officer, is serving as Chief Vigilance Officer, NTPC. Earlier in the day, the couple and Hariharan presented a copy of the album to President Droupadi Murmu.