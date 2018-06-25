Delhi Confidential: Setting The Trend

The MPs of the Congress and its allies have decided to hold a similar protest outside the Rail Ministry, possibly on Monday. The MPs of the Congress and its allies have decided to hold a similar protest outside the Rail Ministry, possibly on Monday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with Left MPs from the state recently staged a dharna outside Rail Bhawan against the central government’s decision to drop a proposal to establish a railway coach factory at Kanjikode in Palakkad district. The Congress in Kerala now seems to have realised that it cannot be seen as not taking up the issue. The MPs of the Congress and its allies have decided to hold a similar protest outside the Rail Ministry, possibly on Monday. A reported statement by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that the Kerala government is not cooperating with railway development has also come in handy for the Congress to target both the state and central governments.

Roster Matters

Justice Jasti Chelameswar, who retired last week, had in January held an unprecedented press conference along with three other Supreme Court judges regarding the issues they felt were plaguing the nation’s apex court, particularly over allocation of cases. However, with the exit of Justice Chelameswar, the new roster for the Supreme Court, when it reopens after summer break, is not very different. The reason: the 13 subject matters being assigned to his court were not exclusive and were being heard by other benches in the apex court.

New Direction

After quitting the VHP as international working president, Pravin Togadia Sunday announced a new outfit. The Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad, he said, would in four months reach out to 10 crore Hindu families to create a vote bank of 20 crore Hindus and raise a ‘third alternative’ if demands on the issues of youths, farmers, servicemen are not met. Togadia, who has been a critic of the NDA in past months, said he has not yet decided on fielding candidates for polls, but a programme will be started to give a number of committed voters political direction. “We will definitely influence Indian politics,” claimed Togadia, who also announced wings like Rashtriya Bajrang Dal, Rashtriya Kisan Parishad, Rashtriya Majdoor Parishad, Rashtriya Chhatra Parishad. These names are similar to wings of RSS and VHP. Togadia also announced a march from Lucknow to Ayodhya in October to raise the issue of Ram temple.

