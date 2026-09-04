Delhi Confidential: Sergio Gor’s ‘dear friend’ remark leaves Piyush Goyal wary of US visa rush

Jal Shakti Ministers of BJP-ruled states had a “joyful” interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he invited them for tea on Thursday. The ministers — 23 of them from 14 states — came to the Capital to attend a meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil but were asked to stay back for a day. This meeting, coordinated by senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabudhe who heads the Department of Good Governance and Policy Research in the party, revived a practice that had been discontinued in 2011. Sources said PM Modi was keen to resume the practice of meeting state ministers; there will be more such get-togethers at the BJP headquarters in the coming days. BJP national president Nitin Nabin also hosted a dinner for the state ministers on Wednesday.