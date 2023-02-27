Delhi Confidential: Saying It With Selfie

The BJP’s Mahila Morcha has come up with a new campaign to reach out to women voters and promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship welfare schemes. Union minister Smriti Irani will launch the campaign, ‘One Crore Selfies’, in Maharashtra on Monday. The women activists of the BJP will mobilise the women labharatis (beneficiaries) of the government schemes to meet at the headquarters of every district across the country at 4 pm on Monday, take selfies and upload them with their details on the Namo app. “The mahila labharatis’ photos should be taken only after seeking permission from them. They should also be asked to share their name, scheme from which they benefited, district and state,” a note from Vanatihi Srinivasan, president of the Mahila Morcha, says. The campaign will go on till next February.

Missed Date

The Congress often targets the BJP and the RSS over the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. However, the draft political resolution circulated at the AICC Plenary in Raipur got the date of Gandhi’s assassination wrong. The document cited Gandhi’s words — “I do not ask you for any kingdom nor heaven or for any liberation. I only ask for one thing – to liberate the agony of the people” — and said “Mahatma Gandhi’s last prayer at 4 am on 30th October 1948”. Realising the date error, the party corrected it to “30th January 1948” in the final resolution that was adopted.

Right Realisation

Almost two months after it awarded a project worth Rs 4.32 crore to Haridwar-based Patanjali Research Institute (PRI) for “scientific exploration” of floral diversity near the Ganga river banks, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has now realised the significance of the intellectual rights of the study. The NMCG, which comes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, had decided to award the project to Patanjali on December 23, 2022. At that time no reference was made about who would have intellectual rights over the study. However, now the mission has issued a corrigendum stating that “intellectual rights of the finding will rest with Government of India”, said a source.