Delhi Confidential: Say With Service

To ensure that leaders refrain from cake-cutting and other such rituals on PM Narendra Modi’s birthday this time on September 17, BJP president J P Nadda has come out with strict instructions. The party is organising ‘sewa pakhwada (service fortnight)’ from September 17 to October 2 during which events such as blood donation camps, seminars, tree plantations, etc., will be organised. BJP general secretary Arun Singh has already written to the state units, listing out the programmes they are expected to organise during the fortnight. The state units have been asked to reach out to the workers till the booth level, urging them to meet people and talk about the Centre-run welfare schemes.

Old Video, New Plaint

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav recently received a complaint about the abuse of an elephant at a temple in Tamil Nadu from Beatles veteran Paul McCartney. McCartney wrote to Yadav after a video of the captive elephant – Joymala – went viral on social media. The video, Yadav said, was about one-and-half-year old and the ‘mahout’ responsible for torturing the elephant was removed from the job by the temple administration, besides his arrest. Nevertheless, Yadav set up a four-member committee to look into the matter and it was found that the animal has since been rehabilitated and is healthy.

Let’s Do It Fast

Most government offices across the country have earned the bad repute of working at a snail’s pace, causing inconvenience to citizens. It appears that the NCERT, the country’s foremost government body on shaping school education, is not immune to the trend either. Recently, a circular was issued among NCERT officials flagging that routine as well policy-related files remain unattended for long durations. Observing that a “serious view” has been taken on the matter, the officials have been directed to ensure timely disposal of files.