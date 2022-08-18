Delhi confidential: Saving A Penalty

As the Supreme Court heard the case involving FIFA’s ban on All India Football Federation on Wednesday, a Kerala-based football club, Sree Gokulam FC, was stranded in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where it has gone to participate in the AFC Women’s Club Championship. The club, the reigning champions of Indian Women’s League, was waiting for official communication from the government to FIFA to allow them to play in the tournament. Told about the anxious players, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta personally intervened to ensure the Sports Ministry sent the communication immediately.

Kolkata Connection

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar seems to be not in a mood to shake off his West Bengal links just yet. Sunil Kumar Gupta, a 1987-batch West Bengal cadre IAS officer, will thus move from the state Raj Bhavan, where Dhankhar was based not long ago, to the Vice President’s office. Gupta has been appointed Secretary to Dhankhar. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment. Gupta earlier served with Dhankhar as Secretary to the Governor in West Bengal.

Pledge From Distance

August 20, the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi is observed as Sadbhavana Diwas by the government wherein officials assemble and take a pledge for communal harmony and national integration. This year, however, it is going to be an unintentionally low-key observation at Rail Bhawan. Turns out August 20 is a Saturday, and the day before that is also a public holiday owing to Janmashtami. So the government has decided to advance the observance to August 18. However, citing social-distancing requirements due to Covid-19 protocol, Rail Bhawan has asked officials to take the pledge while remaining in their respective rooms.