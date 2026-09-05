Delhi Confidential: Satish Poonia’s office asks for ‘gift of smile’; Ajay Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam remain at loggerheads

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia’s new office asking visitors to not bring any gifts but love and blessings, to Ajay Rai and AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam not seeing eye to eye on party matters.
SEEKING TO give a polite push to the usual appeal not to bring any gifts or bouquets, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia’s new office at the party headquarters has put up a poster bearing a special request for visitors: “Bring a single flower, or a book, or a gift of participation in a social deed. Your love and blessings are the best gifts.” Poonia, who was recently appointed one of BJP’s national general secretaries and given the charge of poll-bound Punjab as well as Haryana, reiterates in the poster that visitors are welcome to his office but no gifts will be accepted.
ALL IS not well in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress. State president Ajay Rai and AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam are not ready to see eye to eye on party matters. Despite several leaders trying to iron out the differences between the two, sources in the state Congress say they remain at loggerheads. While Rai has the backing of the state unit and is a known figure in Uttar Pradesh politics, Gautam has been given authority by the Congress high command to do as he sees fit. With Assembly elections due early next year, some in the state unit are worried if this tiff between the two leaders will impact the results for the party.