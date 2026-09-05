Delhi Confidential: Satish Poonia’s office asks for ‘gift of smile’; Ajay Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam remain at loggerheads

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ALL IS not well in the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress. State president Ajay Rai and AICC state in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam are not ready to see eye to eye on party matters. Despite several leaders trying to iron out the differences between the two, sources in the state Congress say they remain at loggerheads. While Rai has the backing of the state unit and is a known figure in Uttar Pradesh politics, Gautam has been given authority by the Congress high command to do as he sees fit. With Assembly elections due early next year, some in the state unit are worried if this tiff between the two leaders will impact the results for the party.