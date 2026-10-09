Delhi Confidential: SP’s Dalit outreach on Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary; Bomb scare delays Mamata’s Delhi flight

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TMC chief and former chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had to drop the plan to join the protest by INDIA bloc leaders and MPs at Rajghat on Thursday. Mamata, who was flying from Kolkata to Delhi, had to wait for a while at the Kolkata airport because of a bomb scare, said sources. Though she reached the Capital, her flight landed too late for her to reach Rajghat for the protest. Mamata is scheduled to visit Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday to meet President Droupadi Murmu and demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. There is no clarity on whether she will attend the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party on Saturday in Delhi, where student wings of the Left parties will also be in attendance.