Delhi Confidential: RSS’s centenary celebrations; no clarity on next INDIA bloc meeting

Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From the RSS centenary celebrations seemingly putting the Sangh’s global outreach into overdrive to Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praising an RPF official for risking his life to save a 35-year-old woman passenger from falling onto the tracks while trying to board a moving train.
THE RSS centenary celebrations appear to have put Sangh’s global outreach into overdrive. As Mohan Bhagwat addresses gatherings in the US and Canada, RSS media and communication head Sunil Ambekar has reached the UK ahead of the Sangh chief’s September visit. Ambekar will take questions from the press at a briefing in London on September 4. Bhagwat’s UK visit is being billed as part of a “global civilisational dialogue”, with engagements planned with intellectuals, policymakers, think tanks and community organisations. Earlier this year, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, too, undertook an international outreach tour covering the UK, the US and Germany as part of the centenary celebrations.
DURING THE last meeting of the INDIA bloc in June, all parties had decided to meet every two months. It was also decided that the next meeting of the bloc will be held in Hyderabad in August. Several top leaders of the bloc are learnt to have waited for a signal from the Congress for the meeting. Congress sources say a meeting of the Opposition bloc may be held some time in September, but there is still no clarity on date and venue.
During an inspection of the Shivpuri railway station in Madhya Pradesh, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised an RPF official for risking his life to save a 35-year-old woman passenger from falling onto the tracks while trying to board a moving train. Amid cheers and applause from passengers and security personnel, Scindia lauded ASI Birendra Tiwari and presented him a customary pearl necklace, expressing gratitude for putting his own safety at risk to save a citizen’s life.