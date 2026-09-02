Delhi Confidential: RSS’s centenary celebrations; no clarity on next INDIA bloc meeting

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DURING THE last meeting of the INDIA bloc in June, all parties had decided to meet every two months. It was also decided that the next meeting of the bloc will be held in Hyderabad in August. Several top leaders of the bloc are learnt to have waited for a signal from the Congress for the meeting. Congress sources say a meeting of the Opposition bloc may be held some time in Se­ptember, but there is still no clarity on date and venue.