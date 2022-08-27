Delhi Confidential: Romantic Novel

Speaking at the farewell event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association in honour of outgoing Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he had “gathered from very reliable sources” that the CJI, who is a connoisseur of Telugu literature, “is contemplating writing a romantic novel in Telugu after retirement”. “I have stopped my research at that. I did not go into the roots what inspired his Lordship to contemplate writing that,” the SG quipped. CJI Ramana said he “wants to correct” Mehta, adding: “Just like the IB (Intelligence Bureau) reports, your report that I am going to write a romantic novel is not correct. I may write some books on literature, I may write on historical events which took place while I was an advocate and so on…” IB reports are a part of the judges’ appointment process.

India Connection

Visiting New Delhi with ex-Australian PM Kevin Rudd, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon on Friday revealed that he had started his career in the city 50 years ago. Addressing a gathering at the launch of a climate report, Ki-moon revealed his India connection saying that his son was born in New Delhi, and that his daughter, who works with the United Nations, is married to “an Indian boy”. Ki-moon’s son-in-law now works with the UN in China. “Maybe he will be responsible for bringing India and China together,” joked the former UN Secretary General.

Serial Hopper

Following its emphatic victory in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress chose Tripura to expand its base. The Trinamool was aware that Subal Bhowmik, who was appointed to lead the party in the state, was known as a serial party-hopper, but the party didn’t have many choices. Bhowmik, who had been gradually distancing himself from the Trinamool since the party fared poorly in the recent by-polls, was recently removed from the post. He is likely to return to the BJP fold during party chief JP Nadda’s two-day visit to the state starting August 28.