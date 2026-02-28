Delhi Confidential: Roll & Poll

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is unable to fully strategise its Assembly election plans amid the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, the final list of which is being published on Saturday. It is learnt that the party will take a call on candidates once the Election Commission publishes the final electoral rolls. The party leadership is also “annoyed” over the delay in poll preparations as most of its leaders are busy with the SIR work.

Tax-free ‘Shatak’

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday issued a notice that a movie on the RSS titled Shatak (hundred or century) will be tax-free in the state. This came after Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai watched the movie with his Cabinet colleagues and party members. The RSS turned 100 on Vijayadashmi last year. Sai was associated with the RSS-linked organisation, Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram, which is headquartered at Jashpur in the state.