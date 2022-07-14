Delhi Confidential: Role Call

Azad’s ties with the leadership had come under strain after 23 senior leaders, including him, wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking sweeping changes in the party.

Will senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad be the joint Opposition candidate for the post of Vice President? Well, some Opposition parties are not averse to the idea. But the Congress has not yet revealed its mind on the candidate as senior party leaders insist it is not going to suggest a name and will go by the consensus choice. Azad’s ties with the leadership had come under strain after 23 senior leaders, including him, wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking sweeping changes in the party. Incidentally, the Congress high command has held marathon discussions with J&K leaders over the last two days and Azad’s critics in the state unit are now fine with the idea of a prominent role for him in the state. Azad, a former J&K chief minister, too, was part of the meeting on Wednesday. The Opposition leaders, meanwhile, are expected to meet on Sunday to decide the Vice Presidential candidate.