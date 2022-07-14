Delhi Confidential: Role Call

July 14, 2022 2:11:04 am
Will senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad be the joint Opposition candidate for the post of Vice President? Well, some Opposition parties are not averse to the idea. But the Congress has not yet revealed its mind on the candidate as senior party leaders insist it is not going to suggest a name and will go by the consensus choice. Azad’s ties with the leadership had come under strain after 23 senior leaders, including him, wrote to Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking sweeping changes in the party. Incidentally, the Congress high command has held marathon discussions with J&K leaders over the last two days and Azad’s critics in the state unit are now fine with the idea of a prominent role for him in the state. Azad, a former J&K chief minister, too, was part of the meeting on Wednesday. The Opposition leaders, meanwhile, are expected to meet on Sunday to decide the Vice Presidential candidate.
Taming defectors
With anti-defection back in debate, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is trying to take the ongoing efforts to bring in amendments to their logical conclusion. In a meeting of the Assembly speakers from across the country on Friday, Birla will take up the reports prepared by the special committees on changes required in the anti-defection law. Since the adoption of the report has already been delayed multiple times due to differences among the presiding officers, Birla is determined that it has to be done in this meeting, sources said. The Speaker, who is known for his no-disruption-in-the-House approach, will also try to adopt another report on disruption in legislatures.
Outside The Box Idea
On the directions of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, an idea box has been installed on each floor of the Nirman Bhawan. Mandaviya very diligently goes through the best ideas in the Monday meeting with senior ministry officers. Mandaviya has already started forwarding the best ideas to the relevant officers for action. He has also asked the officers to flag issues in the Monday meeting. He has rolled out a similar initiative in the department of chemicals and fertilisers.
