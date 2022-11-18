Delhi Confidential: Rivalry On Route

Will there be a change of route of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Congress-governed Rajasthan? With just a fortnight left for the yatra to enter the state, the buzz is that the Ashok Gehlot camp wants it to take a different route. Some Congress leaders say the yatra is to pass through Jhalawar, Kota, Tonk, Dausa and Alwar regions before it enters Uttar Pradesh. Some of these districts are considered to be the strongholds of Sachin Pilot, Gehlot’s arch-rival. The talk in the party circles is that the Gehlot camp now wants the yatra to take a different route.

Looking For LoP

More than a month after Mallikarjun Kharge resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and three weeks after he formally took over as Congress president, the party is yet to appoint his successor in the Upper House. With the Winter Session likely to get delayed by the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the party leadership is of the view that there is still time to take a call on the next LoP. Party leaders say a decision would be taken once the dates for the Winter Session are officially announced.

Waiting, Watching

While the Congress is keen to ensure that the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand remains stable, the party’s central leadership was silent on the questioning of the Chief Minister by the Enforcement Directorate in the illegal mining case. State Congress leaders have defended Soren, even as the high command seems to be in a wait and watch mode. It is another matter that Avinash Pande, AICC in-charge of the state, was in Ranchi two days ago where he shared the stage with Soren and praised him sky high at a function to mark the 22nd foundation day of the state.