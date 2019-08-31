Delhi confidential: Right Rights

It was an initiative started during Maneka Gandhi’s time as Women and Child Minister. While examining issues of NRI women, the WCD Ministry had recommended to the Ministry of External Affairs that the mother, and not the father, should be considered natural guardian of a child, a move that didn’t go down well with those who considered themselves to be part of men’s rights groups. The move eventually fizzled out. The National Commission for Women is now set to take up a similar task and has called for multi-stakeholder consultation to review laws regarding guardianship rights for mothers.

Positive Buzz

Outgoing BSF D-G Rajnikant Mishra has set a precedent of austere conduct in office and it has created such a buzz that his contemporaries, and even his successor, may be under pressure to follow. Not only does Mishra make sure that no official asset is ever used for personal purposes, even his wife, who is the chief of BSF Wives’ Welfare Association, takes a private car to official functions.

Birthday Blessings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad on his birthday on Friday, underlining his work in “furthering the impact of Digital India”. Prasad was in Tirupati on the occasion, his first visit to Tirupati Balaji temple after his election to Lok Sabha.

Looking For Officers

A Union Minister of State, inducted into the Council of Ministers for the first time, is already having trouble keeping his personal staff. First, his assistant private secretary got into trouble with the native cadre of the ministry and was sent packing a few weeks ago. The officer concerned had by then already started having trouble adjusting with the minister’s private secretary. Now even the private secretary has been shunted out, leaving the minister searching for a new team.