Delhi confidential: Removing Roadblock

While praising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a function, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that soon after he got married, it was brought to his notice that a house belonging to his in-laws was coming in the way of construction of a road. He said he had ordered the house to be razed for the road project. Similarly, he said, he has learnt that a house belonging to Khattar’s wife’s family was also recently coming in the way of a highway project in Haryana, and the CM had ordered the house to be demolished to make way. Gadkari appreciated it and said politicians need to set such examples against encroachment.

Post Cared

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, newly appointed IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had a challenge to deal with. The postal department, which comes under his ministry, had to ensure availability of 5 crore postcards for the ‘Thank You Modi’ messages. The department had been asked by the ruling party to ensure that every state unit gets sufficient postcards for the occasion. At a meeting of BJP leaders to finalise the arrangements for the celebrations, some leaders had raised the issue of non-availability of these postcards. Party general secretary Arun Singh then asked every state unit to inform about their requirements, as well as the shortage in respective states. The issue was addressed and the department assured that every state unit will get enough cards.

Fast Off The Blocks

In a departure from its usual style, the Congress has set in motion the process to identify candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections much in advance. The party has constituted a screening committee to shortlist nominees headed by AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh. The team has young loeaders, the other members of the panel being Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad. While the Samajwadi Party and the BSP have made it clear that they will not have any alliance with the Congress, a section of Congress leaders are still hopeful of a last-minute understanding with the SP.