scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 06, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Remembering Jaitley

When BJP national president J P Nadda launched the party’s vision document on Sunday, ahead of the November 12 Himachal Pradesh elections, one leader whom he remembered fondly and repeatedly referred to was late party veteran Arun Jaitley.

BJP national president J P Nadda

WHEN BJP national president J P Nadda launched the party’s vision document on Sunday, ahead of the November 12 Himachal Pradesh elections, one leader whom he remembered fondly and repeatedly referred to was late party veteran Arun Jaitley. In the beginning of his speech itself, Nadda talked about how Jaitley prepared and launched the party’s vision document in 2017. He said the manifesto played a role in the BJP winning the state. Nadda, who referred to Jaitley at least six times in his brief address, claimed that all the promises made in the 2017 vision document and more were fulfilled by the BJP government. Many party leaders took Nadda’s speech as a tribute to the contributions made by Jaitley to the party.

Millet Push

WITH PRIME Minister Narendra Modi calling for encouraging millet cultivation and usage, there appears to be an effort by BJP leaders to include millet in the food they serve to guests. Several party leaders also promoted items made out of millet in their Diwali gifts. Last week, when BJP media cell head Anil Baluni hosted a dinner to celebrate Igas, the Uttarakhandi Diwali, in the national capital, most of the dishes had millets. The guests were told about the different kinds of millet crops – finger millet, barnyard millet, black soybean and horse gram among others – that were cultivated in Uttarakhand.

Raising Day

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine SarkarPremium
Look again at Modi’s promise of One Leader, One Double Engine Sarkar
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...Premium
With Indian roots and aesthetics, DailyObjects now has a cover for smartp...
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in mePremium
How DDLJ spoke to the feminist in me
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crorePremium
Cash with public at record high of Rs 30.88 lakh crore

THE BSF, which started the trend of celebrating its Raising Day outside Delhi by holding the event at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan near the India-Pakistan border last year, will celebrate this year’s Raising Day at Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to be the chief guest at the event. Notably, the event, to be celebrated on December 3, will fall bang in the middle of Guajarat elections and anything the Home Minister says vis a vis the force and India-Pakistan relations would be interpreted in political context. Since the BSF celebrated its Raising Day at Jaisalmer, the government has asked all forces to celebrate such events outside Delhi.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 07-11-2022 at 01:55:31 am
Next Story

Shift offices, houses of top-ranking officials to Sec 39 or 38 W, garbage dump will vanish fast: FOSWAC

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 06: Latest News
Advertisement