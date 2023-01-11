Delhi Confidential: Relief, Relief

Politicians usually remind the voters how they kept the promises made during electioneering. But Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday surprised the audience at a public rally in Tripura by admitting that he had made a “false promise” in the run up to 2018 election but fortunately, for him, the BJP government in the state has fulfilled it. While addressing the public at Gomathi district, Sarma said as in-charge of Tripura elections in 2018, he once promised that if the party comes to power, Rs 2,000 will be paid as social security pension. “I was really scared to come to Tripura fearing that someone will ask me about it. Recently, I read in a newspaper that Manik Saha government has increased the pension to Rs 2,000…”

Toy Show

The India International Science Festival (IISF), an initiative of the Science and Technology Ministry, will have an unusual showcase this year — toy puzzles and brain teasers. At the behest of the Prime Minister, the ministry will showcase toys made by craftsmen from across the country at the event being held in Bhopal later this month. The IISF will also be showcasing 200 of the best biotech start-ups and will also feature an interaction between the ISRO Chairperson and schoolchildren. Around 1,500 schoolchildren from rural areas, including Ladakh, as well as their teachers will also be shown how science laboratories work.

Poetic Adieu

As the curtains fell on the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention in Indore on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan turned to poetry to express his sentiments. Addressing a packed auditorium, Chouhan said he was feeling emotional just like a father does at the ‘vidaai’ of his daughter’s wedding. “Sitaron ko aankhon mein mehfooz rakhna/ badi der tak raat hi raat hogi/ musafir hain hum, musafir ho tum bhi/ kisi mod pe phir mulaqat hogi…,” he said, borrowing the lines of poet Bashir Badr, drawing loud cheers from the audience.