Delhi Confidential: Refreshments

As Tuesday’s protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence ended with the detention of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, buses carrying Congress leaders went in different directions. The bus that went to Chhatrasal Stadium in far-off Model Town had leaders who were ‘tired and starving’ after hours of sloganeering. Once they were released at the stadium, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav treated them with some snacks — puffs and beverages.

Under Watch

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, is installing CCTV surveillance system at its headquarters in Noida, it is learnt. According to sources, the institute’s top officials recently approved a proposal to spend around Rs 92 lakh on the project, under which 86 CCTV cameras will be installed across the premises. One of the key objectives of the project is to keep track of the movements of officials and visitors to the headquarters, a source said.