Delhi Confidential: Recovery Path

EDUCATION MINISTER Ramesh Pokhriyal has been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for more than three weeks now for post-Covid complications. Pokhriyal was admitted on June 1 and could not attend the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day on CBSE Board examinations. In his absence, Minister of State Sanjay Dhotre has been attending events. On Thursday too, he welcomed the Prime Minister at the Toycathon event hosted jointly by the Education Ministry and Women and Child Development Ministry. On Wednesday, Pokhriyal took to Twitter to thank students for inquiring about his health and said he feeling better now.

Marathon Man

IFS OFFICER L Prashant Pise, who is currently Deputy Director General, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, has been posted as the next Indian ambassador to Iraq. A 1995-batch officer, Pise had earlier served as the ambassador to Tunisia. But what is interesting about him is that he is a marathon runner. Pise has so far run more than 30 marathons and 40 ultramarathons, including the UTMB (Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc) in 2015 – considered the Holy Grail among marathon runners. Mont Blanc or ‘White Mountain’ is one of the most difficult endurance races in the world where a runner goes through summits, rivers and glaciers across three countries — France, Italy and Switzerland. Pise was among the only four finishers from India in 2015 in the ultra-marathon, which includes about 10,000 km of cumulative elevation across nearly 170 km of adventure tracks. He ran for more than 45 hours to finish the race.

The Exclusion

THE NEW BJP state executive list of Madhya Pradesh has become the latest talking point in party corridors. When the state unit rejigged the team ahead of the inauguration of state executive meeting by BJP president J P Nadda, it made an interesting exclusion and an inclusion. Dipankar Banerjee, brother-in-law of Nadda, who has been a member of the BJP state executive for a long time, has been dropped. And state party president V D Sharma’s mother-in-law Kanti Rawat Mishra has been included in the team. A section of party leaders say Mishra is a lesser-known face and has not been very active for some time. Banerjee’s mother Jayashree Banerjee is a former MP. She was also elected to the assembly thrice and was a state cabinet minister.