Delhi Confidential: Real & Reel Heroes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees, several Bollywood actors, including Suneil Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, lauded the gesture on social media. The actors had essayed the roles of some of the Param Vir Chakra awardees in their respective films. Shetty, who played Rifleman Sanjay Kumar in JP Dutta’s ‘LOC: Kargil’, tweeted: “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose.” Malhotra had played Captain Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’, while Devgn played Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey in ‘LOC: Kargil’.
Poll Plunge
With the BJP focusing on strategies that would help it to retain its supremacy in the electoral scene, the leadership appears to be heading for some changes in its style of functioning. There have been talks in the party circles that the state presidents will be given more responsibility as the party’s focus is going to be on strengthening the organisation. Party sources said some of the senior leaders and ministers who are Rajya Sabha members and those who were in-charge of key states will be asked to contest the elections. Although there’s no announcement in this regard, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in an interview in Bhubaneswar said that he will contest elections.