Delhi Confidential: Real & Reel Heroes

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi named 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees, several Bollywood actors, including Suneil Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn, lauded the gesture on social media. The actors had essayed the roles of some of the Param Vir Chakra awardees in their respective films. Shetty, who played Rifleman Sanjay Kumar in JP Dutta’s ‘LOC: Kargil’, tweeted: “Thank you Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for renaming 21 islands of #AndamanNicobar in the names of the 21 #ParamVirChakra awardees, the true heroes of our Nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great #NetajiSubhasChandraBose.” Malhotra had played Captain Vikram Batra in ‘Shershaah’, while Devgn played Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey in ‘LOC: Kargil’.