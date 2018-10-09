Delhi confidential: Readying for the fight

BJP president Amit Shah BJP president Amit Shah

As it gets ready for a tough battle in Rajasthan — seen as the toughest for the party among the states going to the polls in November-December— the BJP is leaving no stone unturned for successive victories in a state known to alternately bring to power the BJP and the Congress over the last few elections. Besides the constituency-specific strategies and mass contact programmes, the party has also taken several corrective measures at the organisation and governance levels, and BJP president Amit Shah seems to be personally monitoring electioneering in the state. Shah has also sent party general secretary P Muralidhar Rao to take charge of the preparations. Although Rao has been in the state even before the election schedule was announced, there was no formal announcement of making him in charge. Last week, the BJP announced appointment of Union minister Prakash Javadekar as the party’s election in-charge of Rajasthan.

Friendly Force

Ahead of an international seminar on aviation security, CISF D-G Rajesh Ranjan was on Monday rattling out approval ratings for the force among fliers to show how passenger-friendly CISF personnel are. In a passenger feedback survey conducted at eight major airports among more than 3 lakh passengers, he said, 99.06 per cent passengers had rated the CISF as excellent, very good and good. He then added in a lighter vein, “We are trying to identify the rest of the passengers.”

Bungalow At Last

More than a year after his induction in the Union Cabinet as Minister of State for Finance, Shiv Pratap Shukla is finally set to get accommodation in a bungalow — on Kamraj Marg. He had so far been residing in a flat at Swarna Jayanti Sadan Deluxe, a complex with flats for MPs. A housewarming ceremony is scheduled for October 10, the first day of Navaratri. When pointed out that the bungalow has been provided to the minister when Lok Sabha elections are only months away, a BJP leader explained that Shukla is Rajya Sabha member and his term ends in July 2022, and so he can reside in the bungalow at least until then.

