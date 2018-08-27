Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

RAILWAY MINISTER Piyush Goyal has instructed all general managers of zonal railways to have meetings with all MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss issues being faced by their constituencies or states. He has also written to the MPs to tell them about the meeting schedule in each zone so that they can attend and raise all relevant problems.

Political Hub

THE Dr Ambedkar International Centre at 15, Janpath is emerging as the new centre for political activities with the BJP likely to host its national executive meeting there early next month. While Constitution Club, Talkatora Stadium, NDMC Convention Centre have so far played hosts to several political party meets, this new venue, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, is now the new political theatre in Delhi. The government had inaugurated the centre to promote the thoughts and teachings of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Helping Hand

THE FLOODS in Kerala have propelled the sons of A K Antony and Ahmed Patel into limelight. Anil and Faisal have joined hands to rush some relief material to the state. Navoothan Foundation managed by Anil and HMP Foundation run by Faisal have crowd sourced more than five tonnes of relief materials.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App