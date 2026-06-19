Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out 

Delhi BJP president and MoS Harsh Malhotra on Thursday oversaw the enrolment of a roadside shoe repairer in the PM SVANidhi scheme, as part of a three-day outreach to celebrate 12 years of NDA rule under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While launching the event from East Delhi’s Farsh Bazaar, Malhotra interacted with a man who earns his livelihood by repairing shoes. When the man showed interest in the scheme, Malhotra assigned his staff to help him enrol and also explain the benefits.

‘Weaving’ a Fight

While the dust may have settled on the row over the rejection of Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections, a group of Congress workers is not ready to give up the fight. The group is sitting on ‘satyagraha’ at the Indian Youth Congress office on Raisina Road for three days. Demanding ‘free and fair’ elections, the youth leaders are using ‘charkha’, symbolic of Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Satyagraha’, at the protest site under a tent. Seven ‘charkhas’ are being used by the protesters, and some of them are still learning how to spin.