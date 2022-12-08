scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Rare Unity

When Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Opposition's rights were being muzzled and that the TMC has not been given any post, Birla reminded him of the convention that the chair’s decisions are not questioned in the House.

There was a rare unity between Congress and TMC leaders as they complained of Opposition members losing chairs of parliamentary panels, while citing conventions and precedents before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. When Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that the Opposition’s rights were being muzzled and that the TMC has not been given any post, Birla reminded him of the convention that the chair’s decisions are not questioned in the House. TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay tried to back Chowdhury, saying, “Trinamool Congress has not been given any chairmanship in spite of being the second largest party; but we are not begging for any chairmanship from this (ruling) party.”

Special Mention

Along with congratulations and wishes he received on his first day as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was reminded of his previous tenure as the West Bengal Governor when he had run-ins with the CM. CPI(M) member John Brittas raised the issue of the “role of governors and Centre-state relations” in Special Mentions after urging the Chairman not to object to what he was going to say. Quoting B R Ambedkar, the MP said the role of the Governor was “ornamental”. Brittas said governors sitting on Bills passed by an Assembly or misusing the discretionary powers was the new normal. Several MPs could be heard saying they “associate” with what Brittas said, bringing a smile on Dhankhar’s face.

Cold Comfort

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...Premium
UPSC Key- December 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Winter Session of Parlia...
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in DelhiPremium
MCD elections: AAP wins, BJP out but not down in Delhi
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?Premium
RBI hikes key interest rate by 35 bps: what does this mean?
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans

The Delhi civic body election results came as a “relief” for many in the BJP as the party could cross the 100-seat mark. But the party’s strategists did not seem to be happy as the BJP now doesn’t have control in any of the four metros — Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi — despite urban voters being the main strength of the party. Parliament corridors and the BJP office in Parliament House were abuzz with party MPs talking about the BJP’s diminishing influence over the metro voters. But they comforted themselves by saying that Lok Sabha and Assembly election results will pan out differently.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-12-2022 at 03:36:51 am
Next Story

Rajya Sabha welcomes Jagdeep Dhankhar, its new Chairman

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close