Delhi Confidential: Rare protest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan did an Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, joining a protest outside Rail Bhawan. The CM was protesting the central government’s decision to drop a proposal to establish a railway coach factory at Kanjikode in Palakkad district. He was joined by several MPs from the state including Palakkad MP M B Rajesh. It is rare for a Chief Minister to stage a protest outside a ministry in Delhi. His dharna came two days after he was denied an appointment with the Prime Minister. Vijayan wanted to raise issues related to PDS in the state but the PMO is learnt to have conveyed to his office that he should meet Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan instead.

Yatra Nod

This year’s Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has begun on June 8, but there is no sign of Congress president Rahul Gandhi embarking on the pilgrimage. Addressing a rally at Ramlila ground on April 30, Rahul had sought 10-15 days’ leave from party workers after the Karnataka elections so he could go to Kailash Mansarovar. Party leaders say he had applied with the Ministry of External Affairs, but is yet to get the nod. He had applied well after the last date for registration, which was March 23, but party leaders are still hopeful that the government will give him permission, given the fact that he is an MP and a prominent personality.

Musical Chairs

The game of musical chairs continues for the post of Director General of Health Services. With Dr Jagdish Prasad having dragged the matter of retirement age to court after doctors were allowed to work till 65 years, the seniormost person is being given charge of the important chair. The latest incumbent is Dr S Venkatesh. What it has basically come to is that the incumbent ceases to be DGHS the day they celebrate their birthday. Dr Prasad had said that the extension up to 65 applies also for administrative posts, which the government did not agree with.

